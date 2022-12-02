Carlsbad City Library program promotes adult literacy

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Nearly a quarter of people in San Diego County struggle with reading skills, so an adult literacy program at the Carlsbad City Library is tackling the issue head-on.

Nyla Henry says she kept her reading troubles under wraps for decades.

"For the longest time nobody knew my secret," said Henry. "Most people take for granted not knowing how to read a sign as you're driving, or reading a menu at a restaurant."

She knew she needed a change when her family moved from Bakersfield to San Diego in 2004.

"I've been a property manager since 1996," said Henry. "I was applying for a job, and they wanted me to sign a contract. So I had to admit to my boss that I couldn't sign the new contract, because I couldn't read it."

She joined the Carlsbad City Library's literacy program that year. Now, she's a published author.

"Some poetry I've had printed, and I've done a few children's books," said Henry.

Henry is one of several people the library matches with tutors. The Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies says 23% of San Diegans struggle to read at a basic level. This puts people at risk for unemployment, poorer health, and lower civic engagement.

Henry says improving her reading skills changed her life.

"I now can say that I know who I am, and I like who I am," said Henry. "Actually I love who I am, so it's been a great journey."

Tutoring with Literacy Services at the Carlsbad City Library Learning Center is free, and the organization offers a free online program to help adults earn their high school diplomas.

If you want more information, you can visit the library's website.