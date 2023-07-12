Carlsbad City Council discusses commemorative flags, will not have flag policy

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Following a tense council meeting, the City of Carlsbad decided it would not fly commemorative flags at city hall, with the Pride flag in June the lone exception.

The issue was brought up by City Councilmember Melanie Burkholder, who said other residents wanted other flags flown as well. The city had already taken up a flag policy agenda item back in May.

Burkholder said she's received requests from people who wanted to fly over a dozen flags, including the Confederate, marijuana, and NRA flags, among others.

During Tuesday's meeting, community members spoke out against those flags, saying they were divisive and not the same as the Pride flag.

Others felt only the U.S. and state flags should fly at city hall, saying those flags are inclusive for all Americans or those who live in the U.S.

Burkholder said during the meeting she was not suggesting flying those flags, only bringing up her constituents' requests and trying to prove the need for a flag policy in the city, although the agenda made no mention of a flag policy.

After hearing from dozens during the public comment period, each councilmember spoke, ultimately deciding to move on and take no action and no vote on the issue.

The mayor said the city needs to get back to work on other issues affecting its constituents.

Several councilmembers also pointed out the city had tried and failed to pass a flag policy back in May, saying they felt there was nothing further to discuss.

Since the city did not move forward with the discussion, the U.S. and state flags will fly year round, and the Pride flag only in June.