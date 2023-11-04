Carlsbad-based tech company Viasat announced 800 jobs being cut

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Viasat – a Carlsbad based technology company – is announcing it’ll be cutting 800 jobs as a part of a layoff. 160 of those roles are in Carlsbad.

A company spokesperson said, “Viasat made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce, affecting approximately 800 employees, which represents approximately 10% of our global employee workforce. Any reduction in staffing is taken extremely seriously by Viasat leadership. The decision was made as part of Viasat’s ongoing strategy to streamline operations and better serve its growing customer base. This action affected employees across the business in terms of geographies and divisions. Approximately 160 roles in Carlsbad are impacted by the workforce reduction.”

“I think a lot of the mentality that goes into trying to understand a layoff is why you’re the person being laid off,” Ashley Gosselin, Founder of Recruiter Method, said.

Gosselin’s a former Viasat employee who also experienced being laid off while she worked for Meta.

She said she since founded a career coaching business called Recruiter Method.

“We hear about tech and we kind of Meta and Google and Amazon and Netflix and Microsoft. But those are big tech and there are smaller tech companies,” Gosselin said.

Gosselin told me she believes people think of the tech industry in terms of big tech rather than it being an industry that touches most of every industry.

“There is an opportunity if you’re a technologist or you’re someone excited and invigorated about that spirit of innovation to identify the areas that are still growing and are little bit more recession-proof,” Gosselin said.

In her experience in talent acquisition, Gosselin tells me she thinks that going into the end of the year those who are in layoffs can expect to see less job during November and December.

“But, to be totally truthful, utilizing this time during the holidays and the downtime; building back those relationships, building a brand for yourself, upscaling yourself is going to be a really pivotal time to be able to be successful for finding a new job in the new year,” Gosselin said.