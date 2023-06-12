Carjacker crashes into Coronado toll plaza as man was on hood of car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Coronado Police Department says a man suffered life-threatening injuries when a carjacker crashed his car into a toll plaza Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on June 11. A tan sedan was traveling on Orange Avenue, and a man was on the vehicle's hood yelling at the driver. Shortly after, police say the car crashed into a concrete toll plaza, and the driver and passenger ran away from the area, CPD says.

CPD officers found the car facing eastbound in the westbound lanes where it collided into the toll structure, and they also found the injured 33-year-old man lying in the next lane.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police found the 18-year-old driver and his female teen passenger on a nearby bridge access road.

"The teens stole the vehicle and the owner jumped on the hood of the car to stop them," CPD says.

The driver was arrested on the following charges:



Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Stealing a vehicle

Felony hit and run

Attempted murder

CPD did not disclose the name of the suspect in its press release.

