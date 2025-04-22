Care packages to be delivered for mothers struggling with homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - "Diapers always needed," said Alicia Sorber Gallegos. "Toiletry items like shampoo, conditioner..."

Sorber Gallegos listed the items that will be included in special Mother's Day care packages and delivered in moving trucks.

She's with Two Men and a Truck, a moving company, and the packages will be delivered to moms struggling with homelessness ahead of the day that recognizes them.

This year, the business is partnering with Father Joe's Villages to help more than 50 local mothers struggling with homelessness.

"We know the need is great, it's very specific," said Sorber Gallegos. "There's also mothers who they are serving who just had a baby or are even pregnant so to think about helping them at this time is really special."

Father Joe's Villages helps more than 2,000 people nightly who struggle with homelessness and poverty.

"The basic essentials that a lot of us take for granted are hard to come by when you can't afford them," said Chaplain John Roberts for Father Joe's Villages. "So, for them to be able to have these little comforting items for themselves and their babies is a good thing. It helps them to feel loved and secure."

This event will help both organizations reach homeless mothers who need help.

"Providing shelter and food is very demanding and stressful, so if we can give them a safe place where their children are provided for, then they're going to be on a much better footing for success," said Roberts.

As a new mom herself, Sorber Gallegos said she wants to help these mothers as they look forward to the future.

"The thought of being a mother in such a vulnerable position makes us want to give back and do as much as we can for them," said Sorber Gallegos.

You can give back, too. Just click here for more information.