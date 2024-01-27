Car owners feel 'unprecedented' impact of flooding in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Four days later, scores of drivers continue to feel the impact, after flood waters swamped vehicles, sending others drifting down streets.

On Monday, just before the rain began flooding his home in Mountain View, Manuel Pedraza scrambled to move his 2011 MINI Cooper a few blocks away.

When he returned home, he saw two of his other vehicles, a Honda Civic and Odyssey, both older models, were nearly submerged.

“I'm sad because I didn't think my insurance would cover them,” said Pedraza.

When the water receded, the news was not good.

Pedraza knew what the results was going to be, but he tried to start his vehicles. None of them started.

Pedraza had only liability insurance for all three vehicles.

“It was just too expensive, just too much,” said Pedraza.

He won't be receiving any insurance money for any of his vehicles.

In Southcrest, there was plenty of driver misery along Beta Street.

After Alex Gonzalez got his mother out of their flooding apartment, he looked for his 2019 Jeep Compass.

“I left it parked near home and then saw it drifting down the block. It was heartbreaking,’ said Gonzalez.

A day later, his only way to get to work was found in a yard, wedged between several other vehicles.

Gonzalez did have comprehensive insurance on his financed car, so his loss will be covered.

“Hoping to get a few thousand so I have a down payment for anther car, but I’m not sure if that will happen,” said Gonzalez.

Across San Diego county, there were similar surreal scenes, after floodwaters swamped vehicles and sent others floating.

“Unprecedented. Totally unprecedented based on my experience,” said Carlos Romero, owner of Carlos Romero Insurance Services.

While the number of cars damaged is not yet known, insurance broker Carlos Romero believes most of the drivers may be out of luck.

Most of his customers are lower income, like many of the flood victims.

“30% (of my customers) who purchase insurance purchase collusion and comprehensive,” said Romero.

Back in Mountain View, the lack of coverage will mean Pedraza is out the value of his vehicles, about $10,000.

He also has to pay to have them towed away.

“With so much loss in my home, that makes things even harder,” said Pedraza.

Romero says fully covered drivers should make sure the sunroofs and windows aren't open, because your claim could be denied for certain types of rain damage.

Gofundme campaigns have been set up to help both the Pedraza and Gonzalez family with expenses.