Car crashes into La Presa Community Church

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — Officials with the California Highway Patrol say a 21-year-old man was injured when the car he was driving crashed into La Presa Community Church.

Pastor Ray Taylor says he first discovered the damage when he arrived at the church around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Taylor says someone sent him a photo of the damage just after midnight.

The church's fence and the front of the church were damaged.

Highway Patrol officials say the driver was the only one in the car, and he was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Pastor Taylor says he's hoping that the driver's insurance will pay for some of the damage done.