Car crash in Fallbrook leaves 1 man dead, another injured

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — One man is dead and another is hospitalized following a car crash on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook early Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima was heading south on I-15 north of Stewart Canyon Road around 1:00 a.m. when the car veered off the road and ran into a metal guardrail.

The driver of the Altima, a 56-year-old man, and his 28-year-old passenger were both taken to Palomar Medical Center with severe injuries.

Police say as of Monday, the driver died from his injuries and the passenger is still in the hospital.

It is unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

