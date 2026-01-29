Car and big rig truck collide on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla area

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – A car became trapped under a big rig following a collision on a La Jolla roadway early Thursday morning.

San Diego police told ABC 10News the crash was reported just after 2:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of N. Torrey Pines Road.

Details on what led to the collision were not immediately known, but police confirmed a black Honda sedan was trapped under the trailer of the big rig.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital, but it was unclear if it was the semitruck’s driver or the driver of the Honda.

The condition of the person transported was unknown.

Authorities initially closed the 10000 block of N. Torrey Pines Road, between Genesee Avenue and John Jay Hopkins Drive, due to the crash response.

By 6:50 a.m., the northbound lanes of N. Torrey Pines Road were reopened.

All affected southbound lanes were reopened by 7:40 a.m.