Cancer survivor reflects on 16-year journey in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Michelle Fernandez's daily walks with her dog Sunny are part of her healing journey after surviving breast cancer. The companionship has been transformative in her recovery.

"He takes care of me in ways that I never knew he could," Fernandez said. "I'm forever grateful and indebted to this little animal here."

Fernandez got Sunny 11 years ago as one of the first major steps in her new, post-cancer journey as a survivor.

When asked if she thought she would make it this far, Fernandez admitted, "You know, in the beginning, I didn't."

Diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 29, Fernandez underwent chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and two separate mastectomies. She not only survived, she fought.

"You have to be able to face that fear in the face and just tell that cancer I'm gonna kick your butt!" Fernandez said.

Fernandez is one of 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. The National Cancer Institute expects that number to grow to 26 million by 2040.

That's why doctors at Scripps Cancer Center in San Diego developed an entire program to support their patients after treatment concludes.

"We want all cancer patients not just to be cured of their disease, but get back to a healthy and active lifestyle," said Dr. Tom Buchholz, who runs the center.

The center offers free classes on post-cancer nutrition, physical fitness, mental health, and support groups. Fernandez used these resources as part of her continuing fight.

As National Cancer Survivors Day approaches, the Scripps Cancer Center is offering free classes and support groups throughout June.

"They were very connected to me," Fernandez says. "They stayed compassionate in my journey, and they cared really for me as a whole person, and not just a patient, another number."

Now, Fernandez works at the cancer center — a new job that's just one of the major life milestones she's hit in the 16 years since her diagnosis. She got married, got Sunny, earned an MBA, and has become a fierce patient advocate and volunteer, helping other survivors find their post-cancer success story.

"It's weird. I always say that cancer is sort of a gift that was given to me, because I think the old me probably wouldn't have pushed myself as hard. It just made me realize that life is short and we don't know what we're given," Fernandez said.

When asked what message she has for others on a similar path — those newly diagnosed or just becoming cancer-free and wondering where to go next — Fernandez offered words of hope.

"There is life after cancer. There's joy after cancer," Fernandez said.

And, just like for Fernandez, there are Sunny days ahead.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.