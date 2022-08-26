Cancer risk linked to chemicals found in firefighters' 'turnout' gear

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cancer is the leading cause of firefighter deaths, and now the largest firefighter union in the country is issuing a warning.

The union says some of the gear these men and women use to protect themselves while fighting fires may have chemicals that have been linked to cancer, even before it's exposed to its first fire.

The International Association of Firefighters and Metro Chiefs says recent studies have shown their turnout gear has these "forever chemicals." The chemicals are known as PFAS.

Kyle O'Neill is the cancer and health coordinator for the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department. He says in San Diego, the fire gear has been PFAS-free for the last two years, and for the 10 years before that, the PPE did not have PFAS chemicals on the inside of the gear.

O'Neill knows the risk of fire service well, he's a cancer survivor, diagnosed in 2016. He says he now works to ensure his colleagues are well informed with information about the health risks they face on the job.

The national firefighter's union says firefighters can reduce exposure in several ways, including leaving turnout gear out of firehouse living areas, wearing the gear only when protection is necessary, and transporting the gear in a sealed container or bag.

