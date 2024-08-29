Cancer patient's walker, senior's wheelchair taken from San Diego homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Surveillance video caught a man walking up a driveway in South Park, before grabbing a walker belonging to a cancer patient.

A day after surgery for neck cancer, 80-year-old John Adam must walk with the help of his wife Nancy.

That's because the new walker he had been using, disappeared.

“It’s low-life behavior, no conscience,” said John Adam.

Just past 1 p.m. Monday, along a cul-de-sac on 34th Street in South Park.

While the couple was out to lunch, surveillance video shows a white car driving by four times, before stopping in front of the house they are staying at.

A man comes out, walks up the driveway and makes off with Adam's walker, before driving off. Adam has needed the walker since fracturing his pelvis a few months ago.

“He knew it wasn’t out for someone to take. He went onto our property. He didn't knock on our door to check … He didn’t take the older one,” said Adam.

The older walker, with it's worn-out rubber feet, was on the side of the house. The newer walker was leaning against a van in the driveway.

“I found it pretty outrageous,” said Adam.

“It’s pretty low,” said Nancy Adam.

John is not alone in his anger.

Two days prior, along Rosecrans in Point Loma, Thomas Dellacqua and his wife returned home in the afternoon and found the wheelchair that had been parked in front of the door, gone.

“I was upset. I was wondering who could do that … I don't like thieves,” said Dellacqua.

Dellacqua, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, became wheelchair bound a few years ago.

He must now use a travel wheelchair until insurance pays for a new chair.

Back in South Park, Adam plans to shell out the $100 for a new walker, and soon.

Quelling his frustrations will take longer.

“To steal a walker from someone who might desperately need it, is just too low,” said Adam.