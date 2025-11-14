Campo man sentenced for neglecting dog's serious injury, forcing veterinarians to amputate leg

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a 61-year-old Campo man was sentenced in connection with his animal abuse conviction.

District Attorney Summer Stephan says Osvaldo Deleon, 61, was charged with felony animal abuse after failing to get medical attention for his dog, Eagle.

Prosecutors say Deleon's dog had an open wound, and officials with the Department of Animal Services were able to see exposed bone. Eagle was taken to a veterinarian, where the leg ultimately had to be amputated.

A judge sentenced Deleon to 132 days in custody, and he was ordered not to own animals for 10 years, waive his rights to searches under the Fourth Amendment, and complete a cruelty prevention and education curriculum.

"We are dedicated to being a voice for animals who cannot speak for themselves and to seeking justice on their behalf," said District Attorney Stephan.

In the past year, the District Attorney's Office has filed animal cruelty-related charges in 48 criminal cases.

To report suspected animal abuse in San Diego County, you can contact the following agencies, depending on the location and type of incident:

