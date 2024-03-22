Campo families protest placement of sexually violent predator in their neighborhood

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — Families in Campo are worried and upset about the placement of a sexually violent predator in their neighborhood.

The community is full of families who say their kids are used to playing outdoors, riding bikes and playing near their homes.

Parents fear that will soon change as they prepare to have sexually violent predator, Alan Earl James, move into the neighborhood.

James is being placed at a home on Custer Road. He has felony convictions that include several counts of child molest and kidnapping, dating back to 1981 and 85.

James spent several years in state prison and then was committed to a state mental hospital for sex offenders. He’s being released due to a court order under the conditional release program. The sheriff’s department notified families in Campo last week.

Parents are trying to stop his placement because they are worried he’ll re-offend and take away their sense of security.

According to the sex offender notification, James' release date is expected by Friday, March 22nd.