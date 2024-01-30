Campaign to help refugee flood victims in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV)— A campaign is underway to help dozens of refugee families flooded out of their apartments in National City.

A video shot last Monday morning shows Zianuddin Zia wading in the water after he got his wife and week-old baby, Mahan, out of his flooding apartment on Delta Street.

“Water was up to my waist, and I was carrying my baby,” Zia said.

A week later, the cleanup continued at the Delta Apartments, an affordable housing complex owned by the nonprofit Chicano Federation of San Diego County.

It is providing hotel stays for Zia's family, Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban, and 24 other families, nearly all of them refugee families.

Still, like other flood victims, the aftermath of the floods is a struggle.

“We are feeling stress now,” Zia said.

Due to the flooding, just about everything for the baby was not salvageable, from a car seat to a bassinet sitting in front of his apartment.

In his family's hotel room, space is hard to find. He has two other children, ages 7 and 8.

“The baby sleeps with us, and the other kids sleep in the other bed. It’s not safe,” said Zia.

Back at the apartment complex, the Chicano Federation has launched a campaign to help the residents.

In addition to the hotel stays, the group also provided grocery gift cards, clothing, hygiene and other supplies.

“These are families without connections, no families to lean on…the families lost the very little they had, and it's heartbreaking,” Chicano Federation CEO Liz Ramirez said.

The group is also helping with transportation, as the floodwaters destroyed the apartment of Olive Mulekatete and her mother, along with their only car.

“She has to get to medical appointments. I have to get groceries to make food for her,” said Mulekatete.

The Chicano Federation has been helping pay for rideshares to help them make those trips and Zia was able to move his car to higher ground.

Zia said he lost nearly everything, but he's thankful his family is safe and for the help he's received.

“I'm just grateful, for everything,” said Zia.

The nonprofit says they've collected baby supplies for the family, including a crib and stroller.

If you're interested in volunteering for or donating to the campaign for the apartment residents, go to www.chicanofederation.org

