Camp Pendleton Marine's home burned in Airport Fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Camp Pendleton Marine and his wife are beginning a long road to recovery, after the Airport Fire claimed their home in Riverside County.

“The sky looked like a volcano erupted,” said Danny Jakel.

That was the view from the home of Danny and Rachel Jakel on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the mountains west of Lake Elsinore.

One minute, they thought the fire was miles away. The next moment, it was upon them.

“Red sky and fire on the ridge,” said Danny.

“A black column of smoke... Only way I can describe it is apocalyptic,” said Rachel.

The couple says there weren't any fire crews in sight, and they knew they had to leave.

Danny and Rachel scrambled to pack a few bags, mostly with clothes and documents.

They also gathered their two dogs, a guinea pig and nine cats, including seven kittens, and put them into two vehicles.

They didn't have time to take their four ducks and seven chickens.

“We opened up the coop and hope they got away... There's no way to tell,” said Danny.

They couple then checked on neighbors to see if they needed help, before driving away to a friend's home.

The next day, they learned from a journalist that the four-bedroom home they bought last October after they got married was gone, along with many other homes in their neighborhood.

“To go from a furnished home of family memories and things you've collected through your life that mean so much... Just to have it go away in a day... it’s hard to put into words,” said a tearful Rachel.

“It's just a lot — heavy,” said Danny.

The couple, insured under the state's FAIR plan, fear they are underinsured.

“This was our first home together. It’s just overwhelming. There’s a lot to do,” said Danny.

A Gofundme campaignhas been set up to help the Jakel family with living and other expenses.