Camp Pendleton Marine killed in Los Angeles County, $20K reward offered

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information following the murder of a Camp Pendleton Marine.

According to KABC, 42-year-old Peter Chounthala was attacked by at least two men on May 28 in Los Angeles County.

Following the attack, Chounthala was then hit by a vehicle and passed away from his injuries before the driver fled the scene.

According to records, Chounthala began his service in 2008 and received many medals and awards throughout his career.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500.