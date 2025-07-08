Camp Pendleton Marine arrested on child sex charges, investigators looking for victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton was arrested on child sex charges in June before being released on bond after his extradition to Colorado, and investigators are working to locate more possible victims, according to a press release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

ACSO says based on the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit's investigation, Justin Ryder Simmons, 19, was sexually exploiting children via the internet, using Snapchat and his phone number to contact the victims. San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Simmons at Camp Pendleton on the following charges on June 16:



Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Induce/Entice - two counts

Sexual Exploitation of a Child - Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child - two counts

ACSO's press release says Simmons used Snapchat username "simmonsj6842" and phone number 970-308-5998 to contact the victims.

After his extradition on June 27, Simmons was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond, and he is no longer in custody, ACSO says.

If you have any information about this case or know someone who may have communicated with or been exploited by Simmons, reach out to ACSO's tip line at 720-874-8477. Investigators believe there may be at least three more victims, the release states.