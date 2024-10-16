Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Camp Pendleton-based Marine killed in Oceanside motorcycle crash

oceanside_police_car_logo_door.jpg
KGTV
oceanside_police_car_logo_door.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 22-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine died after his speeding motorcycle passed a vehicle on Avenida Del Oro in Oceanside and he lost control, authorities said.

The Marine was riding a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja Sport motorcycle when he was ejected at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday and suffered major injuries, a statement from the Oceanside Police Department said.

The rider was rushed to Tri-City Medical Center where he went into cardiac arrest and died at 7:16 p.m.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call OPD Officer Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids