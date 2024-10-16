Camp Pendleton-based Marine killed in Oceanside motorcycle crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 22-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine died after his speeding motorcycle passed a vehicle on Avenida Del Oro in Oceanside and he lost control, authorities said.

The Marine was riding a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja Sport motorcycle when he was ejected at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday and suffered major injuries, a statement from the Oceanside Police Department said.

The rider was rushed to Tri-City Medical Center where he went into cardiac arrest and died at 7:16 p.m.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call OPD Officer Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.

