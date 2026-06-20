Camp Pendleton-area wildfire 100% contained

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters have contained the smoldering remnants of a week-long wildfire that blackened large swaths of open terrain on Camp Pendleton and the adjacent Cleveland National Forest.

The fire, which caused no structural damage or injuries, broke out Monday afternoon near San Mateo Creek on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, then burned through dense vegetation in rugged terrain on the base and into the federally protected lands of the adjacent San Mateo Canyon Wilderness, according to fire authorities.

"Cleveland National Forest Firefighters are demobilizing from the

Mateo Fire and turning responsibilities over to Marine Corps Base Camp

Pendleton Fire Department,'' the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Friday night. "Cooling weather overnight and the coastal marine layer aided firefighters with increased containment to 68 percent and led to firefighters feeling confident with containment lines around the fire.''

On Saturday, the Watch Duty app reported that the fire was 100% contained at 1,377 acres and that the incident was being deactivated.

``Pendleton firefighters will monitor containment lines as well as the surrounding hillsides for any additional flare-ups or spotting away from the fire,'' the USFS said. ``Further growth into the Cleveland National Forest is not anticipated at this time.''

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, according to officials. It originated in the Yankee Training area of Camp Pendleton near the San Mateo Creek.

``While the weather is cooling down over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise next week, and the public is asked to use caution with anything that can spark a fire as local vegetation continues drying out,'' the USFS added. ``With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the public is reminded that all fireworks are prohibited on National Forest System lands,

including the Cleveland National Forest and developed recreation sites. This includes poppers, sparklers and other fireworks.''

The USFS said that on average, 85% of all wildfires are caused by humans, and a major cause of those is campfires that are not fully extinguished.

"Campfires should never be left unattended and should be dead out and

cold to the touch before leaving,'' fire officials said.

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