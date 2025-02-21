Camp Fire burn survivor faces more heartbreak after burglary in El Cajon area

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A survivor of California's deadliest wildfire says she’s facing new challenges after her home was burglarized during a hospital stay.

In 2018, Terra Hill ‘woke up to flames’ and suffered burns on nearly 70% of her body in the devastating Camp Fire.

Cal Fire firefighters rescued her from her home just east of Paradise. Following her escape, she spent two months in a coma and has since undergone skin grafts on multiple parts of her body. Now wheelchair-bound, Hill moved to the Blossom Valley two years ago to rebuild her life.

However, two Saturdays ago, a fall sent her to the hospital.

“When I got home next morning, my whole house was ransacked,” she said.

According to Hill, approximately a third of her belongings were stolen, including electronics, clothing, and tools. She described the experience as “sickening,” expressing feelings of violation.

"It feels like someone slapped me and laughed at me. It’s hard to deal with it,” she stated.

Due to mounting bills, Hill had allowed her homeowner insurance to lapse, leaving her vulnerable to the losses. Among the items taken, she mourned the theft of a special San Francisco 49ers jacket gifted to her by Guess Jeans designer Jeff Hamilton, who learned of her story.

“I felt comforted wearing it, like someone was hugging me,” Hill said.

Another profound loss was a bible given to her by the parents of a 7-year-old boy who died in the burn unit while she was recovering.

“It showed me that people cared. Gave me hope,” Hill reflected.

Part of that hope was stolen during that February night.

Hill is left wondering how to start over, once again.

“I came down here to restart my life over again and I feel I’ve been completely violated, and that’s been taken away from me,” she said.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Hill replace her stolen items.