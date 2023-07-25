Camouflaged Airsoft shooter targets golfer at Ramona golf course

RAMONA (KGTV) - A senior out for a relaxing day of golf would get the scare of her life, when she came face to face with a shooter, dressed in full camouflage.

Three Sundays ago, around 6:30 p.m., Tammy Rozelle, her husband—their Pomeranian in tow—had just started a round of golf at the San Vicente Golf Resort, where they are members.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Rozelle.

While putting at hole #2, they heard some odd noises, but kept golfing.

They got in the cart, and partway to hole #3, she felt a pain.

“I was getting pelted, and I got hit in the skull. I got hit in the back of my shoulder on my right side, and as I turned to my right, facing the street on Barona Mesa, I see this shooter in head-to-toe camouflage, with a face mask and a rifle, in a shooter’s stance, shooting at me, and I’m thinking, 'What the heck is going on?” said Rozelle.

Rozelle say the rifle looked real, but after the shooter took off, the 63-year-old Rozelle still decided to give chase.

“How dare you? I wanted to get that little ***. Are you kidding me? I didn’t want him or her to do that to anyone else,” said Rozelle.

As she ran to the street, she saw nothing. She filed a report with deputies, posted the incident on the Nextdoor app. She now believes the rifle was an Airsoft rifle.

A neighbor later told her he saw two eBikers in camouflage at hole #2 that same day.

“On a bike I would have caught them. On an eBike, there’s no way,” said Rozelle.

The next day, another neighbor took photos of several eBikers—not in camouflage—on the course, a trail of damage left behind.

Last week, ABC 10News reported on a group of eBikers, recorded vandalizing a golf course in Encinitas.

Rozelle worries those problems are now escalating.

“This was a lie-in-wait situation. What’s next?” said Rozelle.

A Sheriff’s spokesperson described the weapon as a BB gun rifle and says the case appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Sutton at the Ramona Sheriff's Substation at 760-738-2424 or the Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.

ABC 10News reached out the golf resort for a comment and are waiting to hear back.