Caltrans, SANDAG crews to close northbound I-5 in Carlsbad Monday night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Caltrans and San Diego Association of Governments will close all northbound lanes along Interstate 5 between Carlsbad Village Drive and State Route 78 at 11:30 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at 4:30 a.m.

According to the agencies, this closure will allow crews to continue with placing an overhead sign structure, spanning all lanes of travel.

All northbound I-5 motorists will exit at Carlsbad Village Drive and follow the detour onto El Camino Real. Motorists can enter northbound I-5 from Vista Way or SR 78. Detour signage will be in place to guide motorists around this closure.

The work will be performed at night under the protection of temporary freeway lane closures for enhanced crewmember protection and the safety of the traveling public, a statement from Caltrans read. Nearby residents and businesses can expect construction noise and lights during this activity, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration required vehicle back-up alarms.

To ensure safety for both motorists and the construction crews through this work, drivers are reminded to ``Drive 55 on the 5'' in the construction zone and that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.

The $882 million Build North Coast Corridor package of highway, rail, environmental and coastal access improvement projects includes $195 million from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

According to the agencies, funding for the project also includes $141million from TransNet -- the voter-approved half-cent sales tax administered by SANDAG.

