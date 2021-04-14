California changes guidance for places of worship capacity to 'recommended'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California has updated its guidance surrounding capacity limits at places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic following several court rulings.

As of April 12, the state Department of Public Health says that "location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended." All other public health restrictions, however, remain in place, the state adds.

That means, in the orange tier, capacity limits at places of worship are now recommended to be limited at 50% capacity indoors, but modifications are still required whether that threshold is met.

Under the state's guidance, singing, chanting, playing wind instruments, and similar activities are allowed but subject to restrictions and safety measures:

Widespread (purple) : Outdoor or indoor with modifications; Indoor activities are strongly discouraged and should be limited to 25% of capacity

: Outdoor or indoor with modifications; Indoor activities are strongly discouraged and should be limited to 25% of capacity Substantial (red) : Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 25% of capacity

: Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 25% of capacity Moderate (orange) : Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity

: Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity Minimal (yellow): Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity; Singing, chanting, and playing wind instruments

See California's full guidance here.

The changes come after the US Supreme Court ruled in February that California cannot ban indoor services, but it could cap indoor services.