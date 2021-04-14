Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

California changes guidance for places of worship capacity to 'recommended'

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020, file photo, a hundred faithful sit while minding social distancing, listening to Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez celebrate Mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the first Mass held in English at the site since the re-opening of churches, in downtown Los Angeles. The Supreme Court is telling California it can’t enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The high court issued orders late Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions in the state(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Supreme-Court-Pandemic-Restrictions
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 17:51:32-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California has updated its guidance surrounding capacity limits at places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic following several court rulings.

As of April 12, the state Department of Public Health says that "location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended." All other public health restrictions, however, remain in place, the state adds.

That means, in the orange tier, capacity limits at places of worship are now recommended to be limited at 50% capacity indoors, but modifications are still required whether that threshold is met.

Under the state's guidance, singing, chanting, playing wind instruments, and similar activities are allowed but subject to restrictions and safety measures:

  • Widespread (purple): Outdoor or indoor with modifications; Indoor activities are strongly discouraged and should be limited to 25% of capacity
  • Substantial (red): Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 25% of capacity
  • Moderate (orange): Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity
  • Minimal (yellow): Indoor with modifications; Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity; Singing, chanting, and playing wind instruments

See California's full guidance here.

The changes come after the US Supreme Court ruled in February that California cannot ban indoor services, but it could cap indoor services.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!