Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

California Senate proposes to spend $3.4 billion on drought

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli
<p>FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif. A heavy dousing of autumn rain in Northern California has lifted a quarter of the state out of drought, the highest percentage in more than three years, according to a new federal report. Water officials who oversaw mandatory water conservation by cities and towns emphasized three-fourths of the state remains in the five-year drought</p>
Report: Drought increased California's electricity costs by $2.45 billion
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 15:43:35-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate have proposed $3.4 billion in new spending to combat the state's drought.

The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office says the proposal would equal all of the state's combined spending during the previous five-year drought that ended in 2016.

The money would pay for things like trucking in drinking water for small communities and encouraging farmers and homeowners to use less water.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said the state needs to take advantage of a surprise state surplus and billions of dollars in new federal funding to prepare for the drought.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE