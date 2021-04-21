Watch
Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency in 2 California counties

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this July 8, 2014, file photo, is a sign alerting visitors to water conservation efforts at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency executive order in two Northern California counties in response to drought conditions affecting much of the state. The announcement Wednesday, April 21, 2021, affects Mendocino and Sonoma counties, where Newsom says drought conditions are especially bad. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Drought
(AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency executive order in two Northern California counties in response to particularly bad drought conditions there.

Wednesday’s announcement affects Mendocino and Sonoma counties. It comes as California is expected to face another devastating wildfire season after a winter with little precipitation. He appeared at Lake Mendocino for the announcement.

The state Department of Water Resources says this is the fourth driest year on record statewide, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state.

Newsom noted that three-quarters of the western United States are in what's called a megadrought.

