California seizes record $500 million worth of fentanyl at border amid ongoing crisis

(KGTV) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced record-breaking seizures of illegal fentanyl at the border, but families affected by the deadly drug crisis say more needs to be done to combat the ongoing epidemic.

The life of Kai Atesalp was cut short by a pill he didn't know was laced with fentanyl. His father, Ramsey Atesalp, discovered the tragic loss in July 2023.

"My daughter found him when we went to go wake him up, in the morning and he was at home i tried resuscitating him," Atesalp said.

Kai had bought two pills from someone he knew, believing they were painkillers. Instead, they were laced with fentanyl.

"Some people are not intend to have it and sometimes the way it gets into our community it crosses over with people who are actually seeking it out, and people who are victims of it," Atesalp said.

Since 2021, California's counter-narcotics task force has seized more than 34,000 pounds of fentanyl worth over $500 million. Newsom credits the California National Guard, California Highway Patrol, and more than 100 task forces working together for the success.

"This is what the national guard should be doing, these are the kind of partnerships that makes sense," Newsom said.

Officials also announced a major bust at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Thursday, seizing about 3,300 pounds of methamphetamine. Since 2019, the state has invested $2.1 billion into drug enforcement.

"It's the kind of thing that we should be doing more of its not about politics it's not about creating anxiety or fear it's not about showboating it's about real work," Newsom said.

Kai's family says while these fentanyl seizures represent progress, they would like to see more focus on education about the dangers of the drug.

