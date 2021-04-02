California loosens travel advisory for residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California has loosened its travel advisory for residents that asked leisure travelers to stay within 120 miles of their home.

Now, state public health officials are only encouraging that residents avoid leaving the state or country if it's not essential — even those who are vaccinated.

The update comes the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that those who have been fully vaccinated can travel without needing to quarantine or get a COVID-19 test.

According to the state:



All travelers arriving in or returning to California from other states or countries should follow CDC travel guidance;

All travelers should get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before travel;

All travelers who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and follow public health recommendations;

Non-essential travelers should get tested 3-5 days upon arrival into California and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if their test is negative;

Non-essential travelers who don't get tested should stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

The timing of both announcements also comes as Americans travel over the spring break holiday. Over the past three weeks, the Transportation Security Administration has reported more than one million travelers at U.S. airports each day.