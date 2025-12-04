California launches new online portal to report misconduct by federal agents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the launch of a new online portal where people can report unlawful activity by federal agents and officers across the state.

The portal allows you to submit videos and photos, which Bonta says will help the California Department of Justice capture and document potential unlawful conduct.

According to the new portal, this includes all agents or personnel, such as officers or agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or federalized National Guard soldiers or airmen.

The launch of this new portal comes after a legal battle between California and the Trump Administration over federal agents in the state. In November, the Administration filed a lawsuit over California's ban preventing most law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while conducting official business.

“The Trump Administration is engaging in a campaign of terror and fear that has left some California communities scared to go about their daily lives. From unmarked military-style vehicles to detainments that more closely resemble kidnappings, Californians are rightly concerned that federal agents may be crossing the line and abusing their authority. The President’s actions these past 10 months only lend support to this conclusion,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Let me be clear: Federal agents can enforce federal laws, and no one should interfere with them doing their job. But federal agents must also do so lawfully and in compliance with the Constitution.

When filing information, you will need to provide your contact information, such as a phone number, email and address. You will also need to provide information on the nature of the incident and a description of it.

“We’re not going to stand by while anyone — including federal agents — abuses their authority in California,” said Newsom. “This new portal gives Californians an easy and safe way to speak up, share what they see, and help us hold people accountable. No one is above the law.”

Bonta advises that submitting information or filing a complaint in the portal does not mean that the Attorney General will necessarily take any particular action on the complaint.

The press release notes that if you believe you are witnessing a crime in progress, you should call 911 or your local law enforcement agency to report it. The portal does not constitute formal reporting of a crime to a law enforcement agency and will not result in an immediate law enforcement response.

According to the press release, since Jan. 20, 2025, Attorney General Bonta has filed 48 lawsuits challenging the Trump Administration's actions.