California Highway Patrol's Christmas enforcement campaign begins Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Drive safe and sober during the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend, or face consequences, the California Highway Patrol warned Tuesday.

The agency will initiate its annual Christmastime "maximum enforcement period" beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers will deploy to catch drunken or drug-impaired drivers, speeders and other scofflaws.

The MEP will conclude late Monday night.

"As we celebrate the joy of the season, let's make a collective commitment to prioritize safety on our roads," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Your loved ones are waiting for you at home -- buckle up, drive responsibly and have a plan that includes a safe, sober ride before you head out for the evening."

During last year's Christmas MEP, CHP officers statewide arrested 639 motorists on suspicion of DUI, compared to 341 the year before, which was of much shorter duration. According to the agency, 26 people died in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during Christmas weekend 2022. Almost half of the victims were not wearing safety restraints.

Officers from local law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are also expected to be out in force over the holiday weekend.

Another CHP maximum enforcement period is slated for New Year's weekend.

