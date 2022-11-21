California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol's annual "CHiPs for Kids" Toy Drive benefitting children in need during the holiday season begins Monday, Nov. 21.
Troopers will collect unwrapped, brand-new toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.
You can drop toys off at the following locations:
- CHP office El Cajon: 1722 East Main St., El Cajon 92021-5259
- CHP office Oceanside: 435 La Tortuga Dr., Vista 92081-4321
- CHP office San Diego: 5902 Kearny Villa Rd., San Diego 92123
- Walmart
- 13425 Community Rd., Poway, CA 92064
- 170 Town Center Pkwy., Santee, CA 92071
- 2100 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
- 705 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92057
- 3405 Marron Rd., Oceanside, CA 92057
CHP says contactless donations are an option as well; the public can buy gifts via an Amazon registry the patrol set up.
The gifts will be distributed at events across San Diego County from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16.