California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday

Bring an unwrapped toy to a designated drop box between Nov. 21 to Dec. 13
Troopers will collect unwrapped toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.
Posted at 6:04 PM, Nov 20, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol's annual "CHiPs for Kids" Toy Drive benefitting children in need during the holiday season begins Monday, Nov. 21.

Troopers will collect unwrapped, brand-new toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.

You can drop toys off at the following locations:

  • CHP office El Cajon: 1722 East Main St., El Cajon 92021-5259
  • CHP office Oceanside: 435 La Tortuga Dr., Vista 92081-4321
  • CHP office San Diego: 5902 Kearny Villa Rd., San Diego 92123
  • Walmart
    • 13425 Community Rd., Poway, CA 92064
    • 170 Town Center Pkwy., Santee, CA 92071
    • 2100 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
    • 705 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92057
    • 3405 Marron Rd., Oceanside, CA 92057

CHP says contactless donations are an option as well; the public can buy gifts via an Amazon registry the patrol set up.

The gifts will be distributed at events across San Diego County from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16.

