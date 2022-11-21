California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol's annual "CHiPs for Kids" Toy Drive benefitting children in need during the holiday season begins Monday, Nov. 21.

Troopers will collect unwrapped, brand-new toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.

You can drop toys off at the following locations:



CHP office El Cajon: 1722 East Main St., El Cajon 92021-5259

CHP office Oceanside: 435 La Tortuga Dr., Vista 92081-4321

CHP office San Diego: 5902 Kearny Villa Rd., San Diego 92123

Walmart

13425 Community Rd., Poway, CA 92064 170 Town Center Pkwy., Santee, CA 92071 2100 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054 705 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92057 3405 Marron Rd., Oceanside, CA 92057



CHP says contactless donations are an option as well; the public can buy gifts via an Amazon registry the patrol set up.

The gifts will be distributed at events across San Diego County from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16.

