California Highway Patrol officer seriously injured in North San Diego County crash

(KGTV) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was injured following a crash in North County Tuesday.

According to CHP, the crash happened on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serena Drive just before 1 p.m.

Authorities say the officer was traveling east on Via Rancho Parkway when a car turned in front of the officer.

CHP says the officer was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash. The officer suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

