California Highway Patrol Highlights new laws going into effect in 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol is highlighting new transportation safety laws going into effect in 2026. Many of the laws are focused on reducing speed in places like school zones and roadways, allowing the Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit by five miles per hour and adding extra enforcement measures for speeding on State highways.

New E-bike laws also take center stage in 2026, allowing officers to impound a bicycle that meets the definition of a class three electric bicycle and other qualifications, if the operator is under 16 years old. Others add new safety measures like helmets and reflectors being required for the bikes.

The full list of laws from CHP can be read below:

Crimes: Burglary Tools (AB 486, Lackey)

Assembly Bill 486 makes it a misdemeanor to possess a key programming device, a key duplicating device, or a signal extender with the intent to commit burglary. The offense can result in up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. This bill expands existing law by adding those three tools to the list of tools illegal to possess with the intent to commit burglary.

ELECTRIC BICYCLE SAFETY

Electric Bicycles: Required Equipment (AB 544, Davies)

Assembly Bill 544 mandates that electric bicycles must have a red reflector or a solid or flashing red light with a built-in reflector on the rear during all hours of operation, not just during darkness as the law previously required.

The bill also allows the CHP-developed online electric bicycle safety and training program to fulfill the safety course requirement for minors who receive a helmet violation involving electric bicycles.

Off-highway Electric Motorcycles (SB 586, Jones)

Senate Bill 586 defines an “off-highway electric motorcycle” or “eMoto” as a vehicle that:



Is designed primarily for off-highway use

Is powered by an electric motor that does not require a motor number

Has handlebars for steering, a manufacturer-provided straddle seat, and two wheels

Is not equipped with manufacturer-provided pedals

This bill also classifies an off-highway electric motorcycle as an off-highway motor vehicle (OHV), subject to the same rules and regulations. This includes a requirement that a person operating an OHV wear a safety helmet and that every OHV not registered under the Vehicle Code display an identification plate or device issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Pedestrian Safety: School Zones: Speed Limits (AB 382, Berman)

Assembly Bill 382 allows local authorities to lower the school zone speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour by ordinance or resolution through January 1, 2031. After this date, the speed limit will automatically decrease from 25 to 20 miles per hour in school zones when proper signage is posted.

SPEED ENFORCEMENT

State Highway Work Zone Speed Safety Program (AB 289, Haney)

Assembly Bill 289 authorizes the Department of Transportation to establish a work zone speed safety system pilot program. The program will utilize a fixed or mobile radar or laser systems to detect speeding violations and capture a clear photograph of a vehicle's license plate. Citations will be issued to the vehicle's registered owner with specified requirements and procedures for program implementation, citation issuance, review, and appeal.

Vehicles: Highway Safety (AB 390, Wilson)

Assembly Bill 390 expands the “slow down and move over” law to include any highway maintenance vehicle or stationary vehicle using flashing hazard lights or warning devices such as cones and road flares. Drivers approaching such a vehicle must move into a lane that is not next to the stopped vehicle or slow down to a safe speed if changing lanes is not possible.

Traffic Safety: Speed Limits (AB 1014, Rogers)

Assembly Bill 1014 authorizes the Department of Transportation to reduce a speed limit by five miles per hour on a highway, and mandates warning citations during the initial 30 days after a speed limit is lowered.

VEHICLE STORAGE

Vehicle Removal (AB 875, Muratsuchi)

Assembly Bill 875 authorizes a peace officer to impound a vehicle for at least 48 hours if the vehicle has fewer than four wheels but does not meet the definition of an electric bicycle, is powered by an electric motor capable of exclusively propelling the vehicle over 20 MPH on a highway and the operator is not licensed to operate the vehicle or is a class 3 electric bicycle being operated by a person under 16. A safety course may be required as a condition of release if the impoundment involves a child under 16 years old operating a class 3 electric bike as described in Section 312.5 of the Vehicle Code.

2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

The following public safety laws were passed during the 2024 legislative session and will go into effect in 2026.

Electric Bicycles, Powered Mobility Devices and Storage Batteries (SB 1271, Min)

Beginning January 1, 2026, Senate Bill 1271 focuses on improving the safety standards for electric bicycles, powered mobility devices, and related lithium-ion batteries. It requires these devices and their components, such as batteries and charging systems, to be tested by accredited laboratories to meet specific safety standards. The bill also mandates labeling these products to show compliance with safety regulations, ensuring consumers are informed. Furthermore, it prohibits distributing, selling, or leasing e-bikes and related equipment unless they meet these standards, aiming to reduce risks like fire hazards and electrical malfunctions. Beginning January 1, 2028, the bill would prohibit a person from renting or offering for rental an electric bicycle, powered mobility device, charging system, or storage battery unless it has been tested to the specified safety standard.

Autonomous Vehicles (AB 1777, Ting)

Upon the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) adoption of necessary regulations, AB 1777 creates new authority for a law enforcement officer to issue a “notice of autonomous vehicle (AV) noncompliance” to an AV manufacturer for an alleged traffic violation committed by one of their vehicles. Beginning July 1, 2026, AB 1777 establishes additional requirements for how AVs that operate without a human operator in the vehicle interact with first responders, including a requirement for manufacturers to provide a two-way device in the vehicles to communicate with first responders.

