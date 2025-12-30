California Highway Patrol beefs up patrols for New Year's traffic enforcement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol will boost operations in San Diego and throughout the state over the New Year's holiday to crack down on drunken and drug-impaired motorists.

"While New Year's is a time for celebration, the CHP encourages drivers to follow traffic laws, slow down, and always drive sober," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "Officers are prepared to stop reckless and impaired driving, which is one of the top preventable causes of crashes."

The CHP's holiday enforcement period will begin 6 p.m. Wednesday on New Year's Eve and end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, New Year's Day.

During the New Year's HEP in 2024, the CHP reported 10 fatal crashes and 481 arrests statewide for driving under the influence.

"We're entering a new year but our message stays the same -- driving under the influence increases the risks on our roads, raises the chance of a crash, and puts lives in danger," Duryea said.

He urged all residents to do their part in keeping roadways safe by "making responsible choices behind the wheel."

"Driving while under the influence, whether from alcohol, drugs, or both -- impairs judgment, decreases visibility and slows reaction times for key skills needed to drive safely," he said.

During the recent Christmas HEP, which ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 25, CHP officers statewide made 297 DUI arrests.

For New Year's, the CHP reminded celebrants to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or using ride-hailing services or public transportation.

Impaired drivers can be reported by calling 911.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.