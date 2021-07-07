Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego | California Wildfires

Actions

Pace of California wildfires well ahead of disastrous 2020

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
A DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the Salt Fire near the Lakehead community of Unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., on Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Wildfires
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:59:21-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The number of wildfires and amount of land burned in parched California so far this year greatly exceed totals for the same period in disastrous 2020.

Cal Fire says between Jan. 1 and July 4 there were nearly 4,600 fires that scorched about 115 square miles. In the same time frame last year there were nearly 3,850 fires that blackened about 49 square miles.

By the end of 2020, a total of 9,917 wildfires had charred a record 6,653 square miles.

Cal Fire says this year's increased wildfire activity is being driven by hot and dry conditions throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH FINALS JULY 8 at 5PM

WATCH FINALS JULY 8 at 5PM