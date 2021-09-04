Watch
Lake Tahoe evacuees hope to return home as wildfire slows

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 15:33:46-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say the battle against a California blaze threatening South Lake Tahoe “continues to look better and better every day.”

That’s lifting hopes for the tens of thousands of residents waiting to return to their homes. Labor Day weekend would normally be a thriving time for the resort on the Nevada state line but it’s been a ghost town since residents were evacuated earlier this week.

Fire officials say they can’t provide a timeline for lifting the evacuation order. But a fire operations section chief says he believes authorities are getting close.

