Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

Katie Senft/AP
This photo provided by UC Davis shows Brandon Berry, a researcher at the University of California Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, collects on a research vessel in Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Aug. 23, 2021. Scientists say it's too soon to draw definite conclusions about the lasting damage that record-setting wildfires will have on Lake Tahoe. But they're not wasting time. Many plan to bring their research plans to the Tahoe Science Advisory Council when it convenes for a scheduled meeting Thursday Sept. 16, 2021. (Katie Senft/UC Davis via AP)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:48:02-04

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — With a wildfire no longer threatening Lake Tahoe, residents, tourists and scientists drawn to its clean alpine air, clear blue waters and fragrant pine trees now wonder about the long-term effects that remain.

Scientists say it’s too soon to draw conclusions, but they're not wasting time.

Researchers and state officials on the Tahoe Science Advisory Council discussed future study at a meeting Thursday. They’re studying how particles enter the lake, how they move around it and the effect on algae production.

As wildfires have grown in size and intensity amid climate change, scientists have become increasingly concerned about how smoke hundreds of miles away could harm the lake's clarity.

