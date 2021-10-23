Watch
After California wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif. The California highway connecting visitors to the world's two largest sequoia trees remains closed so crews can remove as many as 10,000 trees weakened by wildfires, drought, disease or age. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 18:03:08-04

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — The California highway connecting visitors to the world’s two largest sequoia trees will stay closed so crews can remove upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by wildfires, drought, disease, or age.

A fire closed the highway and it will stay closed after the blaze is out so that crews can cut down trees and trim branches.

Officials at Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks said Friday the trees could potentially fall onto people and cars.

The highway connects groves that are home to the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume, and the General Grant Tree, the second-largest tree in the world.

