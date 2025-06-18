California farmers concerned about immigration enforcement's impact on agricultural workforce

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — California farmers are reporting worker absences amid fears of immigration raids, after the Department of Homeland Security reversed course on Monday, saying it would continue worksite enforcement at places like farms, restaurants and hotels.

Ronnie Leimgruber, a lifelong farmer with land in Holtville in Imperial County, says while he hasn't experienced enforcement on his property, he's heard reports that some agricultural workers aren't showing up for work. It was one of several topics of discussion during a recent Farm Bureau meeting in Sacramento last week.

"This is causing some confusion. On a lot of farms and a lot of packing facilities, people are choosing not to show up to work in fear they might be the next raid," Leimgruber said.

The agricultural industry has recently found itself at the center of immigration enforcement debates after videos on social media showed ICE and Border Patrol agents pursuing and arresting undocumented workers in fields.

Last week, ICE officials were instructed to suspend enforcement operations at hotels, restaurants and farms, with President Trump himself indicating changes were coming.

However, the Department of Homeland Security reversed course on Monday, with ICE officials directing field offices to continue conducting raids at worksite locations.

Leimgruber, who serves on the California Farm Bureau Board of Directors and on the board for Imperial County, remains hopeful that farms won't be targeted.

"Generally, the AG industry in the United States supports Trump, supports his policies, and we look forward to working with him through these issues," Leimgruber said.

With California producing more than 50% of the food consumed in the U.S., Leimgruber emphasizes that the broader issue is the need for immigration reform to address a longstanding shortage of agricultural workers.

"If we're going to keep the American public fed with cheap, abundant, safe, affordable food, we need agriculture employees, agriculture workers," Leimgruber said.