California extends cocktails-to-go through 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California has extended a law to allow cocktails-to-go in the state through 2026.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 389 into law on Friday, extending the program until Dec. 31, 2026. The move was made in an effort to support the hospitality industry as it continues to find sources of revenue out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cocktails to-go have proven to be a vital part of businesses’ survival during COVID-19 and will only provide increased stability as they work to get back on their feet. Local restaurants and bars are desperate for a sustained source of revenue, and cocktails to-go provide a critical lifeline for these businesses," said Adam Smith, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Vice President of State Government Relations.

Earlier this year, state Sen. Bill Dodd introduced a bill to make to-go cocktails permanent in California. According to the National Restaurant Association, about one-third of takeout customers over the age of 21 said they’d order an alcoholic beverage to-go with their takeout meals and will continue to do so while the offer is available.

Under SB 389, eligible businesses will be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption as their license permits.