California DMV unveils new driver's license and ID card design with advanced security features

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California driver’s licenses and identification cards now have a new design and feature security upgrades.

This week, the state Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing new licenses and IDs that feature California’s natural beauty, such as redwoods and the coastline.

In addition to the new design, cards include new advanced digital security features.

“The DMV will add a digital security signature to one of the two barcodes on the back of the cards. California will be one of the first states to add this kind of digital signature. In addition, the new cards will no longer have a magnetic strip on the back,” DMV officials stated.

Officials said current licenses and ID cards will be valid until they expire.

Upgrading a driver’s license costs $45, while an identification card upgrade is $39.