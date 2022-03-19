California DMV allowing people to take driver's knowledge test online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it will now allow people to take knowledge tests online before heading to the local DMV.

According to the department, the move is aimed at reducing wait times at the DMV office.

Unfortunately, Californians will still have to head to the DMV after completing the exam to provide identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, and complete a vision exam.

“This is one more example of how the DMV is modernizing to add more convenient services online that used to be only available in an office,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “We continue to incorporate ways to bring DMV services to our customers when and where they want.”

The department also made an interactive eLearning course available for people who have trouble with exams or “prefer an alternative learning method.”

According to the department, the course includes seven modules that must be completed, including quizzes after each module. The course takes roughly 45 minutes and is currently only available in English.

Click here to learn more.

