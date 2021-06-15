California developing electronic version of vaccination card

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the state is working on providing residents with a digital version of their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Newsom said during a press conference on Monday that an announcement is expected later this week on an "electronic version" of vaccination cards.

The governor added that this digital version is "not a passport, it's not a requirement."

"We’ll be doing something that provides you the opportunity — and we’ll announce this later this week — to have an electronic version of your paper version of your vaccinations, it's not a passport, it's not a requirement, it’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version," Newsom said. "So you’ll hear more about that in the next couple of days."

Tuesday, California ended its reopening tier system, allowing businesses to operate without capacity or social distancing restrictions. However, under the state's new guidance after June 15, businesses can request that customers provide proof of vaccination in order to unmask or require all patrons to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated residents don't need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, except in certain settings like public transportation, healthcare facilities, schools, and airports. Unvaccinated people must wear face coverings in retail stores, restaurants, theaters, and government offices.