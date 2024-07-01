California bars, clubs required to provide drug detection kits starting Monday

Starting Monday, most bars and clubs in California must offer drug test kits to detect date rape drugs in drinks under a new law.

Assembly Bill 1013 mandates that establishments with a type 48 license must offer drug detection kits. These kits can come in various forms, such as strips, stickers, or straws, and typically test for drugs like GHB and ketamine.

“You never really know when somebody could be making you a potential target,” said Yahya Algathab, a patron at a Hillcrest bar.

At Number One Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest, the kits involve a test paper that turns dark blue if a drink is spiked and remains the same color if the drink is safe.

“Having that peace of mind with these kids also feels like you have an angel on your shoulder, you know, guarding you,” said Algathab.

Bars will be able to set the price for these kits.

“We’re going to be providing them at no cost,” said Tommy Sayles, the general manager at the bar.

Algathab said with the increasing number of people coming out for drinks, they are grateful that these kits will be available for free.

“I know that especially in the LGBT community, a lot of our bars become safe spaces for us and also our allies," Algathab said. "We're getting more and more crowds in the door and you just don't know if someone is gonna be on the good side."