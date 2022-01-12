Watch
California assault weapon owners face registration deadline

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo are some of the weapons that include handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons, collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event displayed during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. A federal judge has overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday, June 4, 2021, that the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:01:32-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Owners of certain firearms that are now illegal to buy under California’s expanded definition of assault weapons will have to register them in the coming months in order to be grandfathered in.

The registration period starts Thursday and applies to gun owners who legally bought so-called bullet-button assault weapons.

California lawmakers outlawed weapons with that feature in 2016. But those who bought them before the law took effect on Jan. 1, 2017, are still allowed to own them, so long as they register the weapons with the state.

It’s the second time the state has opened a registration window. Critics said it botched the first try in 2018.

