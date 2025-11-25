California and other states file lawsuit vs. Trump Administration over homelessness funding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday that California has joined a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over cuts to homelessness assistance programs.

The attorney general's office says the White House recently placed cuts on the Continuum of Care (CoC) grant program. CoC is the federal government’s flagship program that funds affordable housing and other services for individuals at risk of and experiencing homelessness, according to the AG's press release.

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, the attorneys general from 19 states argued that these restrictions are unlawful and would force tens of thousands of formerly homeless individuals and their families back onto the street.

On Nov. 13, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development released new restrictions on CoC funding. The California Department of Justice says the new policies reverse the agency’s longstanding support for Housing First policies and fundamentally undermine the goal of providing dependable housing.

The governor's office says the federal government is now imposing a cap on permanent housing, restricting CoCs to using only 30% of funds for permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing. Last year, California CoCs were awarded more than $683 million in CoC funding, of which about 90% went to permanent housing projects.

"While Donald Trump is busy hosting parties and showing off his gold-plated decor, Americans are worried about groceries, rent, and basic stability. Most families can’t fall back on inherited wealth or walk away from failure through bankruptcy — but they’re the ones stuck paying for his chaos and incompetence. For all Trump’s talk about others feeding at the trough, there’s really only one ‘piggy’ here — and he’ll find it in his own gilded mirror,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In the lawsuit, Bonta and the other attorneys general and argued that the restrictions are illegal and would put American families at risk. You can read the full lawsuit at this link or below:

“Under both Democratic and Republican presidents, HUD’s Continuum of Care Program has helped states, local governments, and nonprofit organizations combat homelessness and provide safe, stable housing to our most vulnerable residents. This program has proven to be effective at getting Americans off the streets, yet the Trump Administration is now attempting to illegally slash its funding,” said Bonta. “As a result, for the 47th time in 44 weeks, I’m taking President Trump to court. Those caring for our unhoused neighbors need the federal government’s continued support. Absent judicial intervention, the Trump Administration’s actions would only worsen the homelessness crisis.”

The other attorneys general who joined California in the lawsuit are from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. The governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania joined the effort as well.