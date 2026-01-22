California AG continues legal battle against El Cajon over sharing license plate reader data

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced more legal actions taken against El Cajon over its sharing of data pulled from Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) systems.

The Attorney General filed a motion on Thursday in the California v. City of El Cajon lawsuit.

AG Bonta states that the City of El Cajon Police Department continues to share license plate data with over 100 out-of-state law enforcement agencies, despite receiving warnings and guidance.

According to the AG's office, the motion filed requests that the San Diego County Superior Court declare these actions unlawful and compel El Cajon to comply with state law and fulfill its duty to protect sensitive ALPR data and the privacy rights of Californians.

“At a time when personal data is treated like gold, we need to ensure that state and local agencies are doing their part to protect it,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As the Trump Administration continues to target Americans’ private and sensitive data to use beyond its intended purpose, it is important that we maintain safeguards to ensure this technology is used appropriately and lawfully. California law requires ALPR data to remain within state lines."

In October 2023, Attorney General Bonta provided guidance and a model of data collected or accessed through an ALPR system, stating that the data can only be shared within California public agencies.