Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

California advances bill aimed at massive unemployment fraud

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeremy Gibson
EDD flier
edd flier.jpg
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:18:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are advancing what they call commonsense legislation requiring two state agencies to share information aimed at helping stop billions of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment fraud.

The measure that cleared its first committee Thursday would require the beleaguered Employment Development Department to crosscheck unemployment applications with inmate records to identify fraudulent claims.

State officials approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row.

A state audit in January put the toll at more than double the amount previously reported by the state. At least 35 other states already cross-match unemployment claims.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!