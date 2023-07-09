Watch Now
CalFire responds to large vegetation fire in Potrero, evacuations underway

POTRERO, Calif. (KGTV) — CalFire San Diego says evacuations are underway as it responds to a vegetation fire nearby Potrero County Park.

According to CalFire's Twitter page, firefighters responded to a 5-acre fire a little before 3 p.m. Sunday nearby the 24000 block of Potrero Park Dr.

By 4 p.m., the fire grew to 40 acres, and evacuation warnings and orders were put in effect for the area of Potrero Valley Road.

There is a road closure at Potrero Valley Road, between Highway 94 and Potrero Park Drive.

CalFire set up a temporary evacuation point at Steele Canyon High School as firefighters work to contain the fire.

A spokesperson for CalFire said there is a possibility the fire could grow to several hundred acres. Firefighters have already requested for more resources.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team gathers the latest information.

