Cal-OSHA approves rules allowing fully vaccinated workers to go without masks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, California workplace regulators approved revised pandemic-related rules that allow fully vaccinated workers to go without masks in the workplace.

The new California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board rules line up with the state's stance on fully vaccinated individuals, which took effect on Tuesday and ended most mask rules for fully vaccinated residents.

Regulators approved the new rules on a 5-1 vote. The rules apply to nearly every workplace in California.

Cal-OSHA's new regulations allow employees who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to work without a face covering, except in certain situations. Fully vaccinated individuals wouldn't need to be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine after close contact with a case unless they showed symptoms.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will quickly issue an executive order sidestepping the usual 10-day legal review of Cal-OSHA's approval before the rules can take effect.

Last week, Cal/OSHA's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board issued recommendations to revised rules, including:

Employers must verify and document the vaccination status of fully vaccinated workers if they do not wear masks indoors;

Employers must make COVID-19 testing to unvaccinated employees who have symptoms, as well as vaccinate workers who have symptoms after close contact with a COVID-19 case;

Workers must be allowed to wear a face-covering if they chose without fear of retaliation from employers;

Employers must provide workers who are not fully vaccinated with respirators for voluntary use, upon request and at no cost;

Employers must evaluate ventilation systems to maximize outdoor air and increase filtration efficiency, and evaluate the use of additional air cleaning systems

The rules are meant to provide a uniform stance with California's reopening guidance, which allowed businesses to drop capacity limits and social distancing, and fully vaccinated residents to go without masks except in a handful of settings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.